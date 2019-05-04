Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson Anand joins Congress

Grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Anand Raj Ambedkar, of Republican Sena, here on Saturday joined the in the presence of former and announced withdrawal of the party's from all the seven seats in the national capital.

Rakesh Prajapati, of the chapter of the Republican Sena, as well as thousands of its supporters joined the

Speaking to media, Ambedkar said only the could fulfil the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and appealed his supporters to work for the victory of all the seven Congress

Former BJP MLA from seat B.T. Sharma and Pradesh Poorvanchal Gana Parishad also joined the Congress along with their supporters.

Dikshit said leaders who joined the Congress would further strengthen the party in Delhi as it gears up to face the Lok Sabha elections.

She said it was gladdening to note that the newly joined leaders fully subscribed to the policies and programmes of the Congress and endorsed the vision of Congress President for the country's development.

--IANS

aks/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)