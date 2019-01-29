Cabinet recommends Delhi Budget session from February 22

-
The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday recommended convening of the Assembly Budget session from February 22-28.
The Cabinet gave its recommendation in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"The Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday recommended convening of the Eighth session (Budget session) of the sixth Delhi Legislative Assembly from February 22 to February 28," the government said in a statement.
