Cabinet recommends Delhi Budget session from February 22

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday recommended convening of the Assembly Budget session from February 22-28.

The Cabinet gave its recommendation in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday recommended convening of the Eighth session (Budget session) of the sixth Delhi Legislative Assembly from February 22 to February 28," the government said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:28 IST

