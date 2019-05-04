Sitharaman flays Congress for neglecting Ladakh

and senior said on Saturday the had not moved beyond promises for the people of Jammu & Kashmir's region during its six-decade rule.

"During six decades of its rule in the country, the only neglected the region," Sitharaman said, addressing a poll rally in favour of BJP candidate in

Accusing the of having made hollow promises to the Ladakhi people for 60 years, she spoke of various initiatives taken by the for the region, including a rail link and a solar park which are in the pipeline.

The said the issue of rent for land under the in the region would also be resolved. "I am not making any promises because that would violate the model code of conduct," Sitharaman said.

"I am speaking about the initiatives taken by the for the welfare of the people of the Ladakh region," she said. She addressed the last poll rally in Ladakh where campaigning ended on Saturday. The constituency will go to the polls on May 6.

Namgyal, of the powerful (LAHDC), is facing three rivals -- of the Congress and two Independents Haji and

Karbalai is backed by the influential Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Kargil, while Hussain has the backing of another powerful social and religious organisation, Islamia School,

The National Conference (NC) and the are also supporting Hussain.

--IANS

sq/kr/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)