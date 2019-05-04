Campaign for 12 Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats concludes

Over 2.30 crore voters will exercise their franchise to seal the fate of 134 candidates in 12 seats on Monday in the fifth phase of polling. It will also be the second and last round of polling in for which campaigning concluded on Saturday.

According to Anand Kumar, voters include 1.21 crore men and 1.9l crore women. Of this, 7 lakh are first-time voters.

The parliamentary constituencies going to polls are Shri Ganganagar (19.41 lakh voters), Bikaner (18.49 lakh), Churu (20.10 lakh), Jhunjhunu (19.8 lakh), Sikar (20.24 lakh), Rural (19.43 lakh), (21.25 lakh), Alwar (18.73 lakh), Bharatpur (19.34 lakh), Karauli Dholpur (18.5 lakh), Dausa (17.26 lakh) and Nagaur (19.24 lakh).

All arrangements for the conduct of voting, which will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m, have been made. Webcasting will be done at 1,550 sensitive booths. Of this, 126 are in Karauli Dholpur, 178 in Alwar, 145 in Churu, 141 in Rural, 115 in Shri Ganganagar and 121 in Bharatpur.

Maximum number of voting centres (2,068) are in Churu and minimum (1,829) in Bikaner.

Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged voters and 133 booths will be all women centres.

--IANS

