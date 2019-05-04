Bangalore opt to bowl against Hyderabad (Toss)

(RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl against (SRH) in their last league clash of the 2019 (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

The hosts have made three changes. Colin de Grandhomme, and has replaced Marcus Stoinis, and In the playing XI, came in for

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K and

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, and

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)