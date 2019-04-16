Bangladesh asks actor Ferdous to return after campaign row

In wake of a controversy over famed canvassing for a candidate in West Bengal, the Deputy High Commission for has asked him not to take part in the election campaign in and return to his country.

It was also suggested to the that he should resume his shooting here after the election season gets over, an at the said.

Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national now working in Bengali film industry, on Sunday campaigned for Trinamool's candidate from Raiganj in district. He was seen along with two other Bengali actors, and

"Based on media reports, he was asked whether he participated in the campaign or not. Ahmed told us that he was there for the purpose of shooting and had participated in the (ongoing Lok Sabha election) campaign. It was not a right thing to take part in the election as a foreign national. He was asked to go back," the told IANS.

"We have also suggested to him that he should resume his shooting activities after the election season gets over," the added.

The on Monday said the Model Code of Conduct doesn't specifically state anything about a foreign national canvassing for any political party.

Asked if it is a violation of the poll code or if any party has complained against the actor, had said: "The MCC does not have anything specifically written regarding this. If anyone complains, we will see to it."

The on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the Trinamool candidate on violation of model code of conduct on foreigner canvassing for a party.

