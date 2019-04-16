Bangladesh asks actor Ferdous to return after campaign row

-
In wake of a controversy over famed Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed canvassing for a Trinamool Congress candidate in West Bengal, the Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh has asked him not to take part in the election campaign in India and return to his country.
It was also suggested to the actor that he should resume his shooting here after the election season gets over, an official at the Bangladeshi mission said.
Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national now working in Bengali film industry, on Sunday campaigned for Trinamool's candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. He was seen along with two other Bengali actors, Ankush Hazra and Payel Sarkar.
"Based on media reports, he was asked whether he participated in the campaign or not. Ahmed told us that he was there for the purpose of shooting and had participated in the (ongoing Lok Sabha election) campaign. It was not a right thing to take part in the election as a foreign national. He was asked to go back," the official told IANS.
"We have also suggested to him that he should resume his shooting activities after the election season gets over," the official added.
The Election Commission on Monday said the Model Code of Conduct doesn't specifically state anything about a foreign national canvassing for any political party.
Asked if it is a violation of the poll code or if any party has complained against the actor, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu had said: "The MCC does not have anything specifically written regarding this. If anyone complains, we will see to it."
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the Trinamool candidate on violation of model code of conduct on foreigner canvassing for a party.
