Bangladesh post record 330/6 against South Africa

rode on a record 142-run third wicket partnership between and to post their highest ever total of 330/6 in their cup opener against at The Oval on Sunday.

While were on top for much of the innings, Imran Tahir's spell between the 35th and 40th over helped the Proteas slow down the run rate before a late burst from Mahmudullah helped them get close to the 350-run mark.

Put into bat, stamped their authority early on as Soumya Sarkar took the attack to the opposition. He shared a 60-run opening partnership with (16) before the latter fell to Andile Phehlukwayo in the ninth over. Sarkar (42) was dismissed shortly thereafter, but were then put under the pump by Shakib and Mushfiqur.

The pair restricted themselves to singles and doubles and rarely went for flashy shots. Their partnership of 142 is Bangladesh's highest for any wicket in did not help their cause either by making mistakes on the field, and soon the batting side looked set for a 340-plus total.

put the breaks on the stand by claiming Shakib's (75) wicket in the 36th over. (21) then played an entertaining cameo before becoming Tahir's second victim of the day.

The runs soon dried up after Mushfiqur (78) fell to Phehlukwayo. However, Mosaddek Hossain (26) and Mahmudullah (46*) then put up a quickfire 66-run stand that boosted Bangladesh's score to 330/6 at the end of the 50 overs.

This is Bangladesh's highest total at the World Cup, bettering the previous record of 322/4 that came against in 2015.

Brief scores

Bangladesh: 330/6 in 50 overs ( 78, 75, Mahmudullah 46 not out; Andile Phehlukwayo 2/52, 2/57) against South Africa

--IANS

rkm/arm

