Kohli hurts thumb in training, no serious issue

Even before Indias first game in the World Cup, the Indian team management had a scare when injured his thumb during a training session at the Bowl in on Saturday.

But IANS has now learnt that there is nothing to worry and that the will be ready for action against come Wednesday.

was seen walking off the ground with his right thumb dipped in ice. Before that, Team physio attended him and assessed the situation. While it is unclear if hurt his thumb while batting or fielding, Farhart took all the necessary precautions as the run-machine looked in discomfort.

The Indians still have two more days before they play the Proteas and the team management is confident that Kohli will be fit in time for the toss on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue, tipped as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, did not have an ideal preparation for the showpiece event as they were thrashed by in the first warm-up game. were bowled out for a mere 179 by the Black Caps who chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

However, did manage to make a strong comeback in their second and final warm-up tie when they thrashed by 95 runs. K.L. Rahul and M.S. Dhoni had scored brilliant hundreds in that match as showed signs of returning to form.

