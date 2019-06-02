India announces 23-man squad for King's Cup

Indian has squared down on the 23-man squad he will be leading in at the King's Cup that starts on June 5. forward Jobby Justin, who shot to fame for his stellar performance last season for East Bengal, was one of two players released along with Bengaluru FC's

Stimac had initially called up 37 players for the national camp that was held at Among the first batch of players that he let go were Vishal Kaith, Germanpreet Singh, Nandha Kumar, Redeem Tlang, and

Among the next set of players he let go were Narayan Das, Salam Ranjan Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, and In addition, central defender (Jr) was released owing to an His final deletions from the squad were Justin and Nishu.

23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh

--IANS

rkm/pg

