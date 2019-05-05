Barrackpore: Trinamool's Trivedi faces strong challenge from BJP's Arjun

Battling his erstwhile "election-manager" and now BJP's 'Bahubali' candidate Arjun Singh, former of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool faces an uphill task in the state's as he seeks a hat-trick of wins from the constituency.

Leading an aggressive, no-holds-barred election campaign against the Trinamool, has emerged as a "big factor", particularly among non-Bengali voters, whoconstitute over 35-40 per cent of the electorate in the constituency.

However, the veteran Trivedi dismisses the former Trinamool MLA from Bhatpara, who switched to the in March, as a "non-factor".

"People will ensure victory of the pen over pistols. No one will vote for a mafia don who was slapped with almost all sections of Indian Penal Code. Elections are for development and people will vote us for the development works undertaken by and its local team," said Trivedi.

He said he was elected in 2009 as people voted against "extortion and mafia raj" of the then (CPI-M) and retained the seat in 2014 as a prize for ushering in development.

The constituency was a CPI- over decades until Trivedi snatched the seat in 2009, defeating Topdar, a six-time MP, by over 56,000 votes.

Trivedi, who had resigned as in 2012 after a rift emerged within the party over his proposed passenger fare hike, managed to retain the seat in 2014, defeating the CPI-M's Subhashini Ali by a margin of over two lakh votes. The BJP's nominee, retired Rumesh Kumar Handa, stood third.

Singh, however, seemed confident about pulling off a win.

"I am 200 per cent sure of winning this election because Trinamool has fielded Trivedi from my constituency. He is not popular here. People hardly know him. When I was in Trinamool, I ensured his victory. I think he will come third this time. CPI-M will be second," said Singh, who was a key Trinamool functionary in-charge of Trivedi's election from the seat in 2014.

felt Singh's role in Trivedi's victory last time was "immense" as he has "a mass-base and strong organisational strength".

"When the Trinamool fared badly in the 2006 Assembly elections in the state, had won the by-election from Bhatpara. Arjun is, of course, a factor this time, as he was a key person for Trinamool in the constituency for 2014 elections," he told IANS.

According to another Udayan Bandyopadhyay, Singh is a "favourite" among a large chunk of non-Bengali electorate, mostly jute mill workers and other industries' labourers, who believe in the concept of "powerful candidate".

In reality, "muscle power" in the industrial belt of the constituency is a key factor.

"Hypothetically, a large portion of Bengali voters, who do not like the muscle power of Singh will vote against him, but in that case, their votes are likely to be divided into two - one part will vote for the Trinamool and the other will support the CPI-M. So eventually, the could gain," he told IANS.

However, both analysts believe about 17 per cent Muslim votes in the constituency will mostly consolidate in favour of Trinamool, which is a "common feature" in the ongoing elections, barring a few seats in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

CPI-M candidate and the Congress' are hoping to cash in on the "anti-establishment wave" against Trinamool and the which are in power in the state and at the Centre respectively.

The Constituency comprises seven Assembly segments -- Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and -- and has over 14.33 lakh voters.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Trinamool had bagged six seats while the Congress' won as Left- alliance candidate in Noapara constituency. But the state's ruling party snatched the seat in the 2018 by-polls held after Ghose's death.

However, the scenario has changed a lot in Barrackpore. Singh defected to the after the Trinamool leadership turned down his plea for being being nominated as the party candidate from Barrackpore.

His Assembly constituency will hold by-poll on May 19.

Doubts are being raised over Trinamool's organisational strength in Bijpur, the pocket borough of BJP leader Mukul Roy, who had also shifted from Trinamool. His son Subhrangsu, the from Bijpur, seems be having a love-hate relationship with the party, but has nevertheless assured Trivedi of giving him a lead from the seat.

The constituency could also pose a challenge for Trivedi. There are doubts whether the of local Trinammol MLA Sunil Singh, who is also Arjun Singh's relative, would act fully in favour of Mamata Banerjee-led party.

However, an aggressive has captured the zilla parishad seats (top tier of the three-rung panchayat system in Bengal) in 2018 and also control over all municipalities.

Barrackpore goes to the hustings on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The vote count is on May 23.

