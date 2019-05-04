People, not Modi, responsible for growth: Rahul

In an attempt to dent the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote bank, Rahul Gandhi, here on Saturday, criticised for making false promises, like depositing Rs 15 lakh in of people and creating over 2 crore jobs.

"In last elections, Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year, deposit Rs 15 lakh in the of people and bring ' din'. What happened to them," he asked.

Ridiculing Modi's claim on development, he said was the BJP responsible for growth of cities like Gurugram? "It's the people of the country who are responsible for this development," he said.

He also raised the issue of Rafeal jet purchase deal, demonetisation and the goods and services tax GST fiasco. Gandhi was addressing an election rally in support of candidate

In his 30-minute speech, Gandhi said, "He is 'chowkidar' but not for the poor. He is the 'chowkidar' of his corporate friends, like Anil Ambani, Mehul Chowksi, and "

The also criticised the for helping Anil Ambani's company secure a deal with the France-based and the in the purchase of Rafale jets, ignoring "The entire exercise was done to benefit Anil Ambani," he said.

The Congress said the NYAY scheme would definitely do justice to the people.

