Warring TT units of West Bengal set to unite

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The three warring factions of the West Bengal Table Tennis Association (WBTTA) is set to "bury their differences" and want to come under one umbrella, a top official said here Thursday.

The WBTTA has already announced to work with the North Bengal Table Tennis Association (NBTTA), while the de-recognised Bengal Table Tennis Association (BTTA) may join them by April first week.

"For the betterment of the sport, we all are ready to merge and come together under one umbrella. We are open to include the BTTA officials," WBTTA secretary Sharmi Sengupta said at the Kolkata Press Club.

"Our players have done so well at the nationals and the sport in Bengal is getting better. We want to bury the differences and work together."

The three factions will meet next month to decide the way forward. The WBTTA has a proposal to build a residential academy in the city with about 20 tables before expanding the facilities to every district in the next one year.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 19:55 IST

