Delhi HC tells accused to plant trees as punishment

Two youngsters accused of keeping a minor girl in illegal confinement, physically assaulting her and not paying her any wages for household work she did were told by a court on Tuesday to plant 50 trees each - and pay the victim Rs 150,000.

According to Justice of the High Court, the punishment was meted out since the case was compoundable in nature and the parties had agreed for a settlement.

The order came while allowing a plea by the accused seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against them under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The court said that trees should be of deciduous indigenous variety with a nursery age of three and a half years and a height of at least six feet.

The order added that quarterly updates will be obtained by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (South) to monitor and ensure their upkeep.

The also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each against the agent and another person who had brought the girl to

