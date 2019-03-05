Sri Lankan police recover 'rare' stolen diamond

The Sri Lankan Police on Tuesday recovered a "rare" diamond worth an estimated $27 million from a suspect who had allegedly stolen it from a gem merchant in Pannipitiya, on the outskirts of Colombo in 2018.
The suspect was caught from Panadura town with the diamond and other precious gem stones in his possession, Xinhua news agency reported.
A police spokesperson told the news agency that the diamond was stolen in November when a group of thieves, disguised as police officers, forcibly entered the residence of a gem merchant under the instructions of a drug kingpin.
Further investigations were ongoing to arrest the remaining perpetrators, officials said.
