Sri Lankan police recover 'rare' stolen diamond

The on Tuesday recovered a "rare" diamond worth an estimated $27 million from a suspect who had allegedly stolen it from a gem merchant in Pannipitiya, on the outskirts of in 2018.

The suspect was caught from Panadura town with the diamond and other precious gem stones in his possession, reported.

A told the news agency that the diamond was stolen in November when a group of thieves, disguised as police officers, forcibly entered the residence of a gem merchant under the instructions of a drug kingpin.

Further investigations were ongoing to arrest the remaining perpetrators, officials said.

--IANS

soni/bg

