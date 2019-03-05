No data protection in Hyderabad: Andhra CM

Continuing his attack on Telangana's TRS government over the alleged data theft case, on Tuesday said there was no protection to data assets in

The (TDP) said the government with its "childish" acts was damaging the brand image of

"In such a situation who will store data in Hyderabad," asked during a video conference with TDP leaders.

He was reacting to a data theft case booked by the against IT Grids, a company engaged by TDP.

The Hyderabad-based firm is accused of having access to sensitive data of 3.5 crore voters of and misusing it to help TDP identify 'anti-TDP' voters and delete their names from the electoral rolls.

reiterated that the data pertains to the TDP, and not the government as is being claimed by the He alleged that TRS had hatched a conspiracy and was stealing the TDP data to help the YSR in the coming elections.

Noting that the TDP had built the data over the last 24 years, he said the party would not keep quiet if its data assets were stolen.

He alleged that out of sheer arrogance of power, the TRS was crossing all limits to interfere in a matter not related to Telangana.

The TRS wanted to see a "feudal kingdom" in and was helping the YSR to realise this, Naidu added.

He also said that the names of eligible voters were being deleted from the rolls as some people were misusing Form 7 to submit to further their vested interests.

He warned that the government would deal firmly with those indulging in cyber crimes.

--IANS

ms/in/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)