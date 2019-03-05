No data protection in Hyderabad: Andhra CM

-
ALSO READ
KCR calls Chandrababu 'mental', questions his development claims
Centre creating differences between Andhra, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu
Ex gratia to kin of man who killed himself outside AP Bhawan, Naidu links it to SCS protest
Centre is creating hurdles on our way : Naidu
Horrible to see youth opposing concept of marriage, couples not conceiving children, says N Chandrababu Naidu
-
Continuing his attack on Telangana's TRS government over the alleged data theft case, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said there was no protection to data assets in Hyderabad.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government with its "childish" acts was damaging the brand image of Hyderabad.
"In such a situation who will store data in Hyderabad," asked Naidu during a video conference with TDP leaders.
He was reacting to a data theft case booked by the Telangana Police against IT Grids, a company engaged by TDP.
The Hyderabad-based firm is accused of having access to sensitive data of 3.5 crore voters of Andhra Pradesh and misusing it to help TDP identify 'anti-TDP' voters and delete their names from the electoral rolls.
Naidu reiterated that the data pertains to the TDP, and not the government as is being claimed by the Telangana Police. He alleged that TRS had hatched a conspiracy and was stealing the TDP data to help the YSR Congress in the coming elections.
Noting that the TDP had built the data over the last 24 years, he said the party would not keep quiet if its data assets were stolen.
He alleged that out of sheer arrogance of power, the TRS was crossing all limits to interfere in a matter not related to Telangana.
The TRS wanted to see a "feudal kingdom" in Andhra Pradesh and was helping the YSR Congress to realise this, Naidu added.
He also said that the names of eligible voters were being deleted from the rolls as some people were misusing Form 7 to submit online applications to further their vested interests.
He warned that the government would deal firmly with those indulging in cyber crimes.
--IANS
ms/in/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU