Khelo India: Punjab, Tamil Nadu dominate in basketball

and made it to three finals each and will be out to claim bragging rights as the powerhouses of basketball at the Khelo Youth Games 2019 here on Satuday.

The Under-21 lads earned themselves the chance to avenge a defeat in the group stage by in the under-21 final. bounced back in great style to quell 72-48 while handed a 78-57 loss in the other semifinal.

In the girls Under-21 semi-finals, Tamil Nadu breezed past 79-52 with (26) standing out. took the last final slot of the day, quashing hopes with a 79-65 scoreline.

Earlier, in the boys Under-17 semi-finals, Arvinder Singh (25 points) led Punjab in edging out 84-81. Trailing 30-40 at the halfway stage, Kerala had (31) emerge as the top-scorer. Punjab take on who relatively had it easy against 67-56.

In the girl's Under-17 section, Punjab sent hosts packing 80-73. Punjab were powered by Harsimran Dhami (35 points), who emerged the top scorer of the day. Tamil Nadu booked their spot in the final at the expense of Kerala 70-64.

Kerala, who were the only State to make the last four stage in all four sections, disappointed by crashing out of all semi-finals. Kerala's hopes were dashed by Punjab boys in the Under-21 and Under-17 semi-finas. In the girl's section, and Tamil Nadu played spoilsport in the Under-21 and Under-17 sections.

--IANS

ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)