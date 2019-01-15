Solari hopes Benzema will play in La Liga clash vs Sevilla

Spanish football giants Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said Tuesday that French striker Karim Benzema will not undergo surgery for a fracture in the phalanx of his fifth finger on his right hand.
The Argentine coach hopes that the 31-year-old will take part in the upcoming home La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday with a cast protecting his finger, reports Efe news.
"We have players with different characteristics who can play as forwards. Another thing is that they are specialists. The specialist we have is Karim," Solari said in a press conference on the eve of the Copa del Rey clash against Leganes.
Solari has no choice but to count on Benzema after losing several players including midfielder Marco Asensio and Welsh winger Gareth Bale due to injuries.
"Llorente, Kroos, Asensio, Courtois are already working in the field, however, not at the same pace as the team. We hope to have them as soon as possible," Solari said.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid is set to play away against hometown-rival Leganes on Wednesday at Leganes' home pitch Estadio Municipal de Butarque in a Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg after winning the first leg 3-0 over Leganes at Real's home field Santiago Bernabeu on January 9.
"We should not focus on the lead we have over Leganes," Solari said. "We need to ... try to kill the tie off from the first minute. They are a disciplined side. They are driven, and are a real force at home."
