Fabulous experience working with Hrithik in 'Super 30': Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who is making her Hindi debut with "Love Sonia", says that she had a fabulous experience working with in "Super 30," a biopic on

was interacting with media at the special screening of "Gali Guleiyan" along with and on Monday, here.

Sharing her experience working with Hrithik in "Super 30", Mrunal said, "It was fabulous. Actually, it's a privilege to work with Hrithik. He has always been a gentleman and he is very kind and humble.

"I don't have filmy background so, I had certain kind of perception about stars in my mind but when I see him, he is always very humble and down to earth so, looking at him, I also feel that I should be more humble in life," he added.

Talking about storyline and audience response to the trailer of her debut "Love Sonia", Mrunal said, "We are receiving really positive response for the trailer of 'Love Sonia'. I am really looking forward to release of the I think 'Love Sonia' is a beautiful story of two sisters. Whoever will watch this film, will remember their relationship with their sibling."Sharing her feeling about "Gali Guleiyan", Mrunal said, "I am very excited for 'Gali Guleiyan' because I have worked with Manoj (Bajpayee) sir in 'Love Sonia' and I have always been a big fan of his acting. "Gali Guleiyan" has travelled many film festivals so, I am really excited to watch the film."

'Super 30' is a biographical drama film co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl, based on the life of and his educational program

The film is scheduled to release on January 25.

