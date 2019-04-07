'Better Call Saul' will not return until 2020

The fifth season of Bob Odenkirk's "Better Call Saul" is not expected to premiere until next year.

In an interview with Vulture, AMC of Entertainment Networks said that the news was dropped on AMC's most recent earnings call, reports ew.com.

"Decisions like this are driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show," she said.

"Better Call Saul", which launched in early 2015, unveiled season two almost exactly a year later; season three came 14 months later while season four arrived 16 months after that. It is aired in on Colors Infinity.

Barnett also indicated in the interview that the show's writers "have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show", and that "we're certainly getting closer" to the end of the series.

has confirmed that the earnings call mentioned a debut date of early 2020. "Better Call Saul" is also busy these days with "Breaking Bad" movie.

"Better Call Saul" follows the story of con-man turned James "Jimmy" Morgan McGill, six years before the events of "Breaking Bad". It shows his transformation into criminal-for-hire

Talking about his role with IANS in an interview, Odenkirk, who essays the role of McGill, had said: "I see a guy who lazily took part in con-jobs and using others, then made a concerted effort to do right, then -- out of frustration and a broken heart -- slipped down further and more intentionally than he had ever gone before.

"He is now compartmentalising his sorrow and aiming, with confidence and conscious effort, to be 'the best', most selfish, mercenary he can be. But hopefully, there is still a beating heart underneath it all, and perhaps it will come out again."

--IANS

sug/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)