Salman's 'Inshallah' locked for Eid 2020

Superstar and "Inshallah" will release on Eid next year.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, an epic romance drama, is a co-production between Films and (BPPL).

Announcing the film's release date, Prerna Singh, of BPPL, said in a statement: "We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020."

Salman and Bhansali have worked together in films like "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Khamoshi: The Musical" and "Saawariya".

Meanwhile, Salman's latest film "Bharat" minted over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid on Wednesday. The on Thursday took to to thank his fans for giving "me my career's biggest opening ever".

