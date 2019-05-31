Arijit Singh, Mithoon team up for love ballad

After giving hits like "Tum hi ho" and "Darkhaast", and have reunited for a love ballad titled "Tujhe kitna chahne lage" for "Kabir Singh".

The song is a blend of love, melancholy and longing.

"We're very happy to treat the audience with 'Tujhe kitna chahne lage'. and Arijit will yet again mesmerise the audience with this beautiful love ballad," producer Kumar said in a statement.

"Kabir Singh", a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan, Murad Khetani, and

Its video showcases Shahid in a clean-shaven look. This persona of Shahid completes his three diverse looks in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film.

"Shahid has moulded his different looks according to the character," said Khetani.

Varde added: "This new look is a bonanza for all his fans."

The film releases on June 21.

