Bihar lifts Andhra fish ban

IANS  |  Patna 

The Bihar government on Wednesday lifted a ban here on the sale, storage and transportation of fish from Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in January, the government banned fish from Andhra Pradesh in Patna after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of high content of formalin, a cancer-inducing chemical used in preserving fish.

After Bihar banned the fish in Patna, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged his counterpart Nitish Kumar to take steps to restore the fish trade in the larger interest of farmers and all those engaged in fisheries.

Wed, January 30 2019.

