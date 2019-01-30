Bihar lifts Andhra fish ban

-
ALSO READ
Tribals begin peace march from Andhra village
Conduct panchayat polls in 3 months: Court to Andhra Pradesh
Andhra govt reveals Amaravati art-inspired state emblem
Odisha-AP Police to conduct joint operation against Maoists
Special Status: Andhra assembly condemns Centre's 'negligent attitude'
-
The Bihar government on Wednesday lifted a ban here on the sale, storage and transportation of fish from Andhra Pradesh.
Earlier in January, the government banned fish from Andhra Pradesh in Patna after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of high content of formalin, a cancer-inducing chemical used in preserving fish.
After Bihar banned the fish in Patna, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged his counterpart Nitish Kumar to take steps to restore the fish trade in the larger interest of farmers and all those engaged in fisheries.
--IANS
ik/in/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU