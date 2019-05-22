Bihar Police to take action against Kushwaha in case of violence during counting

A day ahead of counting of votes for polls in the state, the Police said it will take action against opposition and former Union if there is any violence on May 23, following his statement urging his supporters to pick up arms for "protection" of EVMs.

Kushwaha on Tuesday reacted angrily to reports of alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) by the ruling National Democratic Alliance, urging party workers and supporters to pick up arms for "protection" of votes.

He said: "We will do anything for protection of votes and would not allow any attempt to tamper with the EVMs."

said the police has been probing the statement of Kushwaha.

If there is any violence during counting of votes, Kushwaha would be responsible for it and "police will take action against Kushwaha," he said.

The BJP and its allies have criticised Kushwaha for his statement and said he had made it out of desperation fearing his loss in the election after exit polls predicted the NDA would return to power.

Kushwaha belongs to the backward agrarian caste of Koeris which has a sizable population in

Kushwaha, who himself contested the election from two seats of Ujiyarpur and Karakat, was upset over reports of EVMs being transported without any security in neighbouring

