BJP ally IPFT to contest both Tripura LS seats

The ruling BJP's junior partner, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), said on Tuesday that it will contest both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura while the BJP said no discussion has been held so far.
IPFT Assistant General Secretary and spokesman Mangal Debbarma told IANS that the decision was taken by the Central Executive Committee on Monday but no discussion had been held with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The tribal leader said the names of the candidates would be announced soon.
IPFT Vice President Ananta Debbarma said separately that the party had formed a five-member committee headed by party President and Revenue Minister Narandra Chandra Debbarma to formulate the strategies for the coming general elections.
"We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on our own," Ananta Debbarma added.
BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said no discussion had been held between BJP and IPFT leaders regarding the Lok Sabha battle.
Tripura's oldest tribal party -- Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) -- is yet to decide whether it will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone or in alliance with other parties.
"We are watching the changing political scenario in Tripura," INPT General Secretary Jagadhish Debbarma told IANS.
In Tripura, the two major non-Left parties -- the BJP and the Congress -- always depend on the INPT and the IPFT to gain electoral support from the tribals, who constitute one third of Tripura's four million population.
--IANS
sc/mag/mr
