BJP ally IPFT to contest both Tripura LS seats

The ruling BJP's junior partner, the (IPFT), said on Tuesday that it will contest both the Lok Sabha seats in while the BJP said no discussion has been held so far.

Assistant and spokesman told IANS that the decision was taken by the on Monday but no discussion had been held with the (BJP).

The tribal leader said the names of the candidates would be announced soon.

said separately that the party had formed a five-member committee headed by to formulate the strategies for the coming

"We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on our own," added.

said no discussion had been held between BJP and leaders regarding the Lok Sabha battle.

Tripura's oldest tribal party -- Indigenous Nationalist Party of (INPT) -- is yet to decide whether it will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone or in alliance with other parties.

"We are watching the changing political scenario in Tripura," INPT told IANS.

In Tripura, the two major non-Left parties -- the BJP and the -- always depend on the INPT and the IPFT to gain electoral support from the tribals, who constitute one third of Tripura's four million population.

