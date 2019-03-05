Karnataka Congress MLA fell for BJP's 'Operation Kamala': Siddaramaiah

Umesh Jadhav, Karnataka's "rebel" MLA who resigned from the state Assembly, fell prey to the BJP's 'Operation Kamala', said on Tuesday.

"The circumstantial evidence clearly suggests that he (Jadhav) has fallen for #OperationKamala (referring to alleged poaching attempts by the BJP)," the former said in a series of tweets.

"People are saying that he has sold himself for money and power. If true, it is shameful on his part," he added.

Jadhav, a two-time MLA from Chincholi constituency in district, submitted his resignation to on Monday without any explanation.

Hours later, G. Madhusudhan, the for the Bharatiya Janata Party, told IANS that Jadhav would join the right-wing party on Wednesday at where would address a massive rally.

The is yet to accept Jadhav's resignation.

"We had already petitioned to disqualify four MLAs, including Jadhav, as per for involving in anti-party activities. Resignation cannot be accepted without deciding our petition. Let us leave it to the to decide," said in another tweet on Tuesday.

Jadhav's resignation came in the wake of the southern state's ruling coalition partners (Secular)- and the opposition BJP trading charges of poaching each others' legislators since January.

