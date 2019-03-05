SAD MP Ghubaya joins Congress

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder government has surrendered to radical forces: Akali Dal
Pb: SAD seeks three-week Budget session, wants discussion on 'burning issues'
Former Army Chief J J Singh resigns from Akali Dal
Ex-Army chief J.J. Singh joins SAD (Taksali)
Harsimrat Badal blames Congress administration for Punjab train tragedy
-
In a jolt to BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), its MP Sher Singh joined the Congress on Tuesday here.
Ghubaya, who represents the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Punjab unit chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.
After nearly two years of a strained relationship with the leadership, Ghubaya on Monday quit the primary membership of the SAD while the party claimed that it expelled him for "anti-party activities".
Ghubaya's induction into the Congress, followed that of BJP MPs Savitri Bai Phule and Kirti Azad joining the grand old party.
Phule who represents Bahraich parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh joined the Congress on March 2, while Darbhanga MP Azad, suspended by the BJP in 2015, had made his way into the Congress on February 18.
Incidentally, Ghubaya's son Davinder Singh had won from Fazilka constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.
--IANS
and/in/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU