BJP anxious and nervous over Priyanka's political plunge: Congress

-
ALSO READ
BJP accuses Rahul of 'humiliating' Hindus
BJP to gain with Priyanka's entry into politics: Sushil Modi
Cong seeks court-monitored probe into letter "leak" by "Naxal-linked" communists
Documents 'leaked to BJP': Congress demands probe
Ruling party's responsibility to maintain public discourse civilised: Cong
-
As the BJP appeared dismissive of Priyanka Gandhis entry into politics, the Congress on Thursday said it reflected the ruling partys anxiety and nervousness.
Among the latest from the BJP to ridicule the move is Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who said Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics indicated that Congress President Rahul Gandhi "can't do politics all alone".
Reacting to the remarks, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said she should focus on BJP's internal matters.
"We would humbly request the Speaker to kindly focus on BJP's internal issues. So far as Congress is concerned, we are doing well without her advice and will continue to do so," Tewari told the media.
Referring to various BJP leaders' move to target Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over dynasty politics, Tewari said the BJP was nervous and anxious because of Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics.
"What matters most in politics is popularity, and Priyanka Gandhi commands massive popularity. So BJP's anxiety and nervousness is not unnatural," added Tewari.
Months ahead of the Lok Saha polls, the Congress on Wednesday formally launched Priyanka Gandhi's political career, appointing her as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.
Mahajan on the day had said: "Priyanka Gandhi is a good woman, and Rahul ji has accepted he can't do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka's help. It is a good thing."
--IANS
and/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU