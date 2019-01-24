BJP anxious and nervous over Priyanka's political plunge: Congress

As the BJP appeared dismissive of Gandhis entry into politics, the on Thursday said it reflected the ruling partys anxiety and nervousness.

Among the latest from the BJP to ridicule the move is Lok Sabha who said Gandhi's entry into indicated that "can't do all alone".

Reacting to the remarks, said she should focus on BJP's internal matters.

"We would humbly request the to kindly focus on BJP's internal issues. So far as Congress is concerned, we are doing well without her advice and will continue to do so," Tewari told the media.

Referring to various BJP leaders' move to target and the Congress over dynasty politics, Tewari said the BJP was nervous and anxious because of Gandhi's entry into

"What matters most in politics is popularity, and Priyanka Gandhi commands massive popularity. So BJP's anxiety and nervousness is not unnatural," added Tewari.

Months ahead of the Lok Saha polls, the Congress on Wednesday formally launched Priyanka Gandhi's political career, appointing her as

Mahajan on the day had said: "Priyanka Gandhi is a good woman, and Rahul ji has accepted he can't do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka's help. It is a good thing."

--IANS

and/prs

