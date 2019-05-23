Gowda family suffers blow in LS polls

The results were a double whammy for the dynasty in where not only former H D Deve lost the election from constituency but his grandson and H D Kumaraswamy's son too was routed badly.

The only face saver for the family was Deve Gowda'sanother grandson Prajwal Revanna, son of PWD H D Revanna, who won from Hassan seat.

At the ripe old age of 87, Gowda contested the election from only to be defeated at the hands of BJP's G S Basavaraj by a thin margin of 13,339 votes.

Gowda had shifted from his traditional making way for his grandson, but it did not pay off for him.

Nikhil, a greenhorn in the electoral politics, lost from Mandya against Sumalatha Ambareesh, a and widow of popular Kannada film actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, who died last year.

While Gowda's defeat has almost signalled his retirement from the electoral politics, Nikhil Kumaraswamy's defeat would make the JD(S) leadership introspect.

The Opposition BJP often accuses JD(S) of being a familyenterprise as H D Kumaraswamy and PWD minister H D Revanna are the sons of Deve Gowda while Ramanagar MLA is the wife of the

Had Deve Gowda and his grandsons won the election, the number of the Gowda dynasty in politics would have swelled to six.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)