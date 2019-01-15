Rs 6,084 crore more for MGNREGA for 2018-19

-
ALSO READ
Water storage level up by 4% in 91 major reservoirs
Presentation made before the Council of Ministers over the Clean Ganga Mission
52.02 days of employment generated under MGNREGA: CAG report
TL CM asks officials to use MNREGA funds for tree plantation
99 pc MGNREGA funds exhausted, activists seek PM's attention
-
The Central government on Tuesday allocated an additional Rs 6,084 crore to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA), the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation announced on Tuesday.
"This brings the total allocation to the scheme to Rs 61,084 crore in 2018-19, making it the highest ever allocation," the Ministry said in a statement.
The decision came days after several Labour rights activists from various parts of the country collected in the national capital and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the programme, claiming 99 per cent of this year's allocation were exhausted and no additional funds have been approved so far.
MGNREGA is a flagship programme of the Ministry which addresses poverty in a holistic manner by overcoming social inequalities and creating a base for sustainable and long term development.
--IANS
nks/pgh/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU