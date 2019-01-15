Rs 6,084 crore more for MGNREGA for 2018-19

The on Tuesday allocated an additional Rs 6,084 crore to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA), the Ministry of Water Resources, announced on Tuesday.

"This brings the total allocation to the scheme to Rs 61,084 crore in 2018-19, making it the highest ever allocation," the Ministry said in a statement.

The decision came days after several Labour rights activists from various parts of the country collected in the national capital and urged to strengthen the programme, claiming 99 per cent of this year's allocation were exhausted and no additional funds have been approved so far.

MGNREGA is a flagship programme of the Ministry which addresses poverty in a holistic manner by overcoming social inequalities and creating a base for sustainable and long term development.

