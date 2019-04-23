BJP dumps Sampla; he terms it 'cow slaughter'

As the (BJP) on Tuesday chose to dump of State for the (SC) Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, Sampla reacted strongly calling the party's decision a "cow slaughter".

"Bahut dukh hua, Bhajpa (BJP) ne gau hatya kar di (It is very sad, the BJP has committed cow slaughter)," Sampla tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP announced the name of sitting and former civil servant to contest the seat this time.

Sampla had won the seat in the 2014 by a margin of over 13,500 votes against his rival

Sampla further tweeted (in Hindi): "Someone should tell my fault. What wrong have I done? There is no corruption charge against me. No one can point a finger at my conduct. I got an airport in my area, got trains, got roads constructed. If this is the fault, then I will tell my future generations not to repeat such mistakes."

Sampla remained the BJP chief from April 2016 till March 2018.

The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance got a drubbing in the Assembly elections in February 2017 when Sampla was the state However, he continued on the post for one year after the debacle.

--IANS

js/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)