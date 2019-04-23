Modi attacks Mamata, Trinamool for using Bangladeshi actors

on Tuesday took potshots at for roping in actors from neighbouring to campaign for her in the 2019 polls.

"The condition of is so poor that they are not able to bring people to their rallies. So, they have to rope in actors from foreign countries to attract people. I feel pity for you didi (Banerjee), look what the brave people of Bengal have done to you," Modi said at an election rally in West Bengal's

Bangladeshi actors and were seen campaigning for the Trinamool Congress' Raigunj and Dum Dum candidates, prompting BJP to make a formal complaint with the

Accusing Banerjee of trying to impose her "development model" across the country, Modi claimed that the is actually dependent upon the "Trinamool Tolabaji (extortion) Tax" and the black money of different mafia.

"Mamata is saying that she wants to give the country her own development The development of 'speed-breaker didi' is based on Trinamool Tolabaji Tax. Her model is dependent on coal mafia, sand mafia, iron mafia and land mafia," Modi said while addressing the rally in support of party here.

"Her model is to let infiltrators in the country and then allow them to enjoy the spoils. She also has a for the youth where those who have jobs, do not get salary and those who get salary, do not get increments," he alleged.

Renewing his attack on in the issues of alleged scams and corruption, Modi said Saradha, chit fund cases as well as the Narada sting operation case are not just "scams but are major crimes committed against the poor people".

"When the of a state openly stands in favour of those who have extorted from the poor, you can understand what the real situation is. She wants evidence of how many terrorists were killed in Pakistan, but she is conspiring to remove all evidences of looting poor's hard-earned money," he said, referring to Banerjee's sit-in demonstration in Kolkata, protesting CBI's attempt to question the then city police in the Ponzy scam case.

Referring to the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, the said the wave in favour of BJP is getting stronger by the day, asserting the people of Bengal have decided to teach Trinamool a lesson for trying to "hijack democracy" from the state.

