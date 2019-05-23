BJP heading for landslide victory in Uttarakhand (2nd Lead)

-
ALSO READ
BJP to organise demonstration against Cong govt in Rajasthan on Monday
Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders during press conference
BJP should issue 'maafi patra' instead of 'Sankalp patra' , says Congress
Pact in Jammu, fighting in Valley: BJP on NC, Congress
Opposition dismisses exit polls predictions
-
The BJP was heading for a landslide victory in Uttarakhand with its candidates consolidating huge leads in all the hill state's five seats as the counting of votes continued on Thursday.
In all the five seats, the BJP candidate were leading by over 2 to 3 lakh votes over their Congress rivals.
BJP state President Ajay Bhatt was leading by 3.17 lakh votes against Congress General Secretary and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Nainital seat, while in Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah was leading by more than 2.91 lakh votes against state Congress chief Pritam Singh.
In Pauri, BJP national Secretary Tirath Singh Rawat has increased his lead to 2.84 lakh votes against Congress' Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart B.C. Khanduri.
In Haridwar, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was leading by 2.51 lakh votes against Congress' Ambrish Kumar and in Almora, Union Minister Ajay Tamta was leading by 2.19 lakh votes against Congress candidate Pradip Tamta.
--IANS
str/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU