BJP heading for landslide victory in Uttarakhand (2nd Lead)

The BJP was heading for a landslide victory in with its candidates consolidating huge leads in all the hill state's five seats as the counting of votes continued on Thursday.

In all the five seats, the BJP candidate were leading by over 2 to 3 lakh votes over their rivals.

was leading by 3.17 lakh votes against and former Minister from Nainital seat, while in Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah was leading by more than 2.91 lakh votes against state

In Pauri, BJP has increased his lead to 2.84 lakh votes against Congress' Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart B.C. Khanduri.

In Haridwar, former Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was leading by 2.51 lakh votes against Congress' Ambrish Kumar and in Almora, was leading by 2.19 lakh votes against Congress candidate

