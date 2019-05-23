JUST IN
BJP heading for landslide victory in Uttarakhand (2nd Lead)

IANS  |  Dehradun 

The BJP was heading for a landslide victory in Uttarakhand with its candidates consolidating huge leads in all the hill state's five seats as the counting of votes continued on Thursday.

In all the five seats, the BJP candidate were leading by over 2 to 3 lakh votes over their Congress rivals.

BJP state President Ajay Bhatt was leading by 3.17 lakh votes against Congress General Secretary and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Nainital seat, while in Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah was leading by more than 2.91 lakh votes against state Congress chief Pritam Singh.

In Pauri, BJP national Secretary Tirath Singh Rawat has increased his lead to 2.84 lakh votes against Congress' Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart B.C. Khanduri.

In Haridwar, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was leading by 2.51 lakh votes against Congress' Ambrish Kumar and in Almora, Union Minister Ajay Tamta was leading by 2.19 lakh votes against Congress candidate Pradip Tamta.

