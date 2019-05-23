Congress has to pay for Sidhu's Pakistan visit: Punjab CM

Minister on Thursday said the has to pay for his Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit to

"The loss of Bathinda for the is because of Sidhu's reckless remarks on the desecration of the religious texts in 2015," he told reporters here.

"Indians will not tolerate anyone hugging the Army chief," the Minister, who once served in the Indian Army, said.

The in is set to win at least eight of the 13 seats.

The Minister's wife managed to win the Patiala seat again and that too with a record margin. This is her fourth victory.

expressed gratitude to the voters and party activists for the win.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)