Kamal's MNM, Dhinakaran's AMMK bite dust in TN

and AMMK were routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite their claims, candidates of both the parties have not polled impressive number of votes as per the current trends.

AMMK's leading light Thanga Tamilselvan, contesting in Theni constituency, had got only 26,653 votes while AIADMK's P.Raveendranath Kumar had got 93,580 votes and candidate had secured 76,470 votes at the end of fourth round of counting.

Even in the by-elections for 22 assembly constituencies, the AMMK and MNM have failed to present a credible performance. The electoral contest has turned into a fight between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition major DMK.

The poor performance of the MNM may make other actors with political aspirations to adopt a wait and watch policy.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)