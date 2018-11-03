SAD stages march seeking justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

Hundreds of (SAD) supporters on Saturday staged a protest march here demanding justice for the victims of the 1984 anti- riots.

The march, led by and Badal, started from Gurdwara Pratapganj and ended outside station.

The protesters, including women, carried placards and raised slogans, saying "1984 is genocide, we demand justice".

They were also moving with a banner that said "1984 genocide, justice denied, carnage continues". Effigies were also burnt.

Some protesters were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out between them and security forces. They were later released.

During the march, said: "Our community has been seeking justice for 34 years. Thousands of Sikhs were massacred. Several women were raped and lost their houses. Such atrocity is a blot in the history of No one received justice. Why is judiciary not taking suo-motu action?."

The Akali Dal has been seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti- riots in which a large number of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and other parts of the country. The riots had broken out in the aftermath of former Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.

--IANS

rak/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)