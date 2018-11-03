Defamation complaint filed against Shashi Tharoor in Delhi court

A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against before a court here for his alleged "scorpion" remark against

In his complaint, said his religious sentiments were hurt.

"I am a devotee of Lord .. However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva's devotees, made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all the Lord devotees, both in and outside the country," the complaint said.

"The complainant's religious sentiments were hurt and accused deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage religious feeling of Lord devotees by insulting their religious believes," it said.

The complaint, filed through Neeraj, termed the statement as an "intolerable abuse" and "absolute vilification" of the faith of millions of people.

The complaint was filed under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code relating to defamation.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing Saturday.

had stoked a fresh controversy Sunday while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

