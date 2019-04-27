Probe into J&K police vehicle bringing food for BJP workers

Police on Saturday ordered a probe into the use of a security vehicle for distributing among supporters in the state's district.

"Today a video surfaced on wherein one police vehicle is being seen being utilised for distribution of in a political party rally in Anantnag," a police statement said.

"The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person. The vehicle has been withdrawn from said protected person and of the vehicle has been attached.

"Enquiry into the matter has been ordered under rules," it added.

The three-phased Lok Sabha poll in constituency began on April 23 and will end on May 6.

Among others, BJP's Sofi Yusuf is contesting the poll from this constituency against former of the Peoples Democratic Party, of the and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.

