Probe into J&K police vehicle bringing food for BJP workers

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday ordered a probe into the use of a security vehicle for distributing food packets among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state's Anantnag district.
"Today a video surfaced on social media wherein one police vehicle is being seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag," a police statement said.
"The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person. The vehicle has been withdrawn from said protected person and driver of the vehicle has been attached.
"Enquiry into the matter has been ordered under rules," it added.
The three-phased Lok Sabha poll in Anantnag constituency began on April 23 and will end on May 6.
Among others, BJP's Sofi Yusuf is contesting the poll from this constituency against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Congress and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.
