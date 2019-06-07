BJP leaders meet Sonia to seek cooperation in Parliament

Bharatiya (BJP) leaders on Friday met UPA and senior to seek her party's cooperation in the upcoming session of Parliament, which will commence from June 17.

Pralhad Joshi, along with the in his Ministry - Arjun Ram Meghwal, and and Farmers Welfare Narendra met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in

After the meeting, which lasted for over 20 minutes, Tomar told the media: "We are meeting all the opposition leaders to request for their party's cooperation and smooth functioning of the Parliament."

On June 5, Joshi, along with the two ministers of state in his ministry - Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan - met of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, at his residence.

According to sources, the government has convened an all-party meeting in the Parliament on June 16, a day ahead of the start of the session, where it will seek the cooperation of all political parties to ensure a smooth session.

The first session of the newly-elected will be convened from June 17 to July 26 and the new government led by will present its first Budget on July 5. The 40-day session will have 30 sittings.

