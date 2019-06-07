Andhra CM Jagan to have five deputy CMs

Y.S. Jagan Mohan on Friday said he will have five ministers.

He announced this while addressing newly-elected legislators of the on Friday, a day before cabinet expansion.

Jagan Reddy, who took oath as the on May 30, will have ministers from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities and Kapus.

The move is aimed at giving proper representation to major social groups, party sources said.

This will be the highest ever number of ministers in the state. Jagan Reddy's predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu had two deputies.

The told the meeting that he will induct 25 ministers in the cabinet. He declared that half of them would be from SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. He also said there will be cabinet reshuffle after two-and-half years to give an opportunity to new ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony of ministers will take place on Saturday at 11.49 a.m. near the state secretariat, Velagapudi. will administer the oath of office to the ministers.

Jagan said he would bring many reforms in administration to ensure all-round development and welfare. He asked the MLAs to ensure that there is no scope for corruption at any level.

