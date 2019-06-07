Qatari Emir attends reception for 1st regiment of Al Adiyat fighters

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, has attended a reception for the first regiment of the Qatari Rafale fighter squadron (Al Adiyat) received by the country in implementation of a deal concluded in 2015 with French company Dassault Aviation SA.
The Emir witnessed a live air show of the Rafale aircraft carried out by the Qatar Emiri Air Force pilots upon arrival at Dukhan Air Base on Wednesday. Al Thani also toured the base, welcoming the arriving pilots, and inspecting the squadron of Al Adiyat, the Peninsula Qatar reported.
The Emir was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Commander of Qatari Amiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Al Nabet, Commander of the Dukhan Air Base and the officer of the Rafale aircraft project Brigadier General Salim Abdullah Al Dosari.
Al Thani was briefed on the base about the most prominent operations, the combat and offensive capabilities of Al Adiyat squadron.
The senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces and the Emiri Air Force, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Eric Trappier, Ambassador of France to Qatar Franck Gellet, and Representative of the Executive Director of French company MBDA Jean Luc Lamothe attended the ceremony.
