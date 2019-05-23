BJP loses Panaji assembly bypoll, wins three others

Goa's ruling BJP won three out of the four state Assembly bypolls on Thursday but failed to win the prestigious constituency, which had been held by late

candidate and Parrikar's long-time lost to Congress' Atanasio Monserrate by 1,758 votes in Monserrate polled 8,748 votes against Kuncalienkar's 6,990 votes. AAP's and Suraksha Manch (GSM) candidate polled 236 and 516 votes, respectively.

However, BJP candidate won the bypoll for the constituency defeating Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's by 66 votes.

In the bypoll, BJP's defeated his closest rival of the by 1,113 votes. While D'Souza polled 11,098 votes, Kandolkar got 9,985 votes. In the Mandrem Assemby bypoll, BJP's Dayanand Sopte won by 4306 votes defeating his nearest rival

Commenting after his victory, Monserrate said: "This is a victory of the party and a vote for the development. has been deprived of development for the past so many years".

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated following the death of Parrikar in March, after a prolonged battle with

Parrikar first won the constituency in 1994 and retained it until 2014, when he was inducted into In his absence, the seat was represented twice by his Kuncalienkar. On his return to state in 2018, Parrikar was once again elected Panaji MLA.

The loss is significant for the BJP, which promised to carry forward Parrikar's legacy in Panaji. The saffron party's campaign received a setback after it state leadership snubbed his son Utpal Parrikar's bid for a ticket for the Panaji bypoll.

said the loss was "painful" and added: "In a democracy, collective wisdom always lies with the people. We have to work hard and win back people's trust."

Commenting on his loss, AAP's candidate said: "It's a relief that the BJP, which brought Panaji to its worst condition ever, has finally lost the seat".

