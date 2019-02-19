Despite ailment, CM Parrikar doing his best for Goa: Lobo

The health of Chief Minister was fluctuating due to the nature of his ailment but he would continue working for the good of the state till he is alive, Assembly said Tuesday.

Parrikar, 63 is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is currently recuperating at his private residence near here.

"His health sometimes improves and sometimes it goes down. Because of the pancreatic ailment he is suffering from, you cannot be stable all the time," Lobo said.

"CM Parrikar is one person who will never want to rest. Till he is alive, I don't think he'll leave the or stop working for the people of Goa," Lobo claimed.

The BJP MLA added that as long as Parrikar can give instructions to his officials (in the administration), the government in the coastal state will continue.

