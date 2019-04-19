JUST IN
Business Standard

Fake notes of Rs 2.5 lakh face value seized in Kolkata

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of face value Rs 2,50,000 were seized here in the West Bengal capital and one person was arrested, police said on Friday.

Based on a prior source of information, the Special Task Force on Thursday arrested one FICN racketeer from Sealdah railway station.

A total of 125 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized from Sahabul Sheikh, 30, a resident of Malda district.

He will be produced in the court on Friday.

--IANS

bnd/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 11:50 IST

