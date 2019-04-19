Fake notes of Rs 2.5 lakh face value seized in Kolkata

Fake Indian notes (FICN) of face value Rs 2,50,000 were seized here in the West capital and one person was arrested, police said on Friday.

Based on a prior source of information, the on Thursday arrested one FICN racketeer from Sealdah railway station.

A total of 125 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized from Sahabul Sheikh, 30, a resident of district.

He will be produced in the court on Friday.

