BJP MLAs to return to Karnataka from Gurugram resort

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislators will return on Saturday from a private resort in Gurugram where they were lodged for the last few days, a said.

"All our MLAs have been directed to return to the state," state BJP told the media here.

The party was not trying to "destabilise" the coalition government as alleged by the and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), he said.

"We are not trying to destabilise the government. We will work as a strong opposition."

Meanwhile, legislators headed to a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru after a party meet on Friday, in an attempt to "safeguard" the MLAs.

"The BJP is indulging openly in horse trading. We need to have all our MLAs in our place and deliberate on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections (in April-May)," state told the media earlier.

--IANS

bha/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)