UNSC condemns car bombing in Colombian capital

The has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Thursday's car bombing at a police academy in the Colombian capital of Bogota, which caused heavy casualties.

The members of the expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Colombia, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, said the council on Friday in a press statement, reported.

The council members underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of to justice and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed that in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and stressed the need for all states to combat, by all means, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist attacks.

Earlier on Friday, UN also condemned the car bombing that killed 21 people and wounded dozens of others.

"The strongly condemns the car bombing at a police academy in Bogota," said Guterres' in a statement.

The Colombian authorities have indicated that the terrorist act was conducted by the rebel

