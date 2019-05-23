BJP notches impressive show in Bengal assembly by-polls

Stretching its stunning Lok Sabha performance to the Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, the on Thursday wrested the seat from the Trinamool on Thursday and took an unassailable lead in three other constituencies.

The Trinamool retained and Nowda, and took lead in one seat while the was comfortably placed in Kandi.

In Bhatpara, Pawan Kumar Singh - son of former Trinammol Congress MLA Arjun Singh, who crossed over to the BJP to contest as its Lok Sabha constituency candidate - defeated former and Trinamool nominee Madan Mitra by over 23,000 votes.

In Krishnaganj, where the by-poll was necessitated by the murder of Trinamool's sitting Satyajit Biswas, BJP contestant has taken a lead of about 31,000 votes against Trinamool's Pramatha Ranjan Bose.

of the BJP, backed by the Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, had takena huge 46,000-plus lead over the other Binoy Tamang, who contested as an independent supported by the Trinamool.

In Habibpur, Joyel Murmu of the BJP was ahead of Trinamool's by over 30,000 votes.

The BJP won only three seats in the 2016 assembly polls.

The Trinamool won the seat, where Sahina Mamtaz Begum got the better of Congress contestant by nearly 34,000 votes.

Trinamool's humbled BJP's Pratyush Mandal by close to 16,000 votes in seat.

in Islampur, Trinamool candidate and former was leading by 21,000 plus votes over Saumyaroop Mandal, of the BJP.

Congress contestant Shafiul is leading by over Trinamool's Goutam Roy by over 21,000 votes in Kandi.

Except Krishnaganj, the other assembly constituencies went for by-polls as the sitting legislators opted to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

