Film fraternity hails Modi's smashing victory

Members of the Indian film fraternity, including veterans like and Rajinikanth, congratulated as the BJP-led coalition registered a landslide victory in the elections.

Besides and Rajinikanth, younger talent, like Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh, also congratulated Modi for the "fantastic win".

Here's what they tweeted:

Asha Bhosle: The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Modi, NDA and all cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue.

Paresh Rawal: Had said earlier and will repeat again -- had Unified and will not let it disintegrate. Relax India, we are truly in safe hands.

Rajinikanth: Respected dear Hearty congratulations... You made it! God bless.

Dharmendra Deol: Achhe din yaqeenan aayenge (Good days will certainly come).

Ajay Devgn: The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice.

Vivek Oberoi: Congratulations to Naya Bharat for giving a historic victory to Narendra Modiji! Today democracy has won and a progressive and united has won. We are so proud to have Bharat's asli hero as our PM again. We are all with you in your mission to make 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat'.

Anil Kapoor: The nation has spoken. on the historic win. We, the citizens, look forward to the new heights that your leadership promises to take us.

Varun Dhawan: The country has decided. Congratulations honourable sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together.

Juhi Chawla: Wishing our PM a landslide victory. Har baar Modi sarkaar!

Huma Qureshi: We all voted and democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to Narendra Modi. Hope flourishes under your leadership.

Adnan Sami: Heartiest congratulations to on a smashing win. I'm on a holiday in but have been glued to the TV and Internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face! Jai Hind!

Ashoke Pandit: All those from NDA who will win the elections today should know that it's not them but it's due to Modi that they have won the elections.

Sonu Sood: Congratulations to Narendra Modiji for such a humongous victory.

Shankar Mahadevan: Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable Narendra Modi for the amazing victory! Heartiest congratulations to the NDA and every person in the BJP who has worked so hard towards this amazing historical win.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Let my country awaken to a new thought. A tomorrow of constant reforms encompassing all shades and tints of New India. Narendra Modiji.

Aanand L Rai: My heartiest greetings Narendra Modi to you and to Vijayi Bharat...all our Indians.

Riteish Deshmukh: India has decided -- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many congratulations to our Narendra Modiji on this huge verdict.

Sudheer Babu: Welcome back Narendra Modiji. My hearty congratulations on the second term. Hope to see a progressive, prosperous, wealthy and supreme power India.

Siddharth: Narendra Modiji for a historic win in the Elections 2019. I hope you will take us to great heights. I promise to always voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation as a citizen without fear. Please spread love. God bless.

