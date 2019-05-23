JUST IN
Chandrababu Naidu's son defeated in Assembly polls

IANS  |  Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was defeated in Assembly election.

Lokesh, whom Naidu was grooming as his political successor, lost by 5,200 votes to YSR Congress Party's A. Rama Krishna Reddy in Mangalagiri constituency in state capital region Amaravati.

Though a minister in his father's cabinet since 2017, Lokesh was a member of the Legislative Council.

Several other ministers were also defeated. They included Kala Venkat Rao, who was also President of TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit, D. Uma Maheswara Rao, M. Buddha Prasad, P. Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, S. Chandramohan Reddy and P. Narayana.

Senior TDP leader Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, who was Speaker of the state Assembly, also lost the polls.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which stormed to power, has so far won 146 seats in 175-member Assembly and is leading in four other constituencies. The TDP so far bagged 19 seats and was ahead in four other segments.

