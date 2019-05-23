Chandrababu Naidu's son defeated in Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu quits as AP CM after TDP's loss in Assembly
TDP local leaders file Chandrababu Naidu's nomination papers
Election affidavit of Nara Lokesh mentions father Chandrababu Naidu as husband
Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh files nomination
Andhra polls: Nara Lokesh's wife holds roadshow in Mangalagiri
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was defeated in Assembly election.
Lokesh, whom Naidu was grooming as his political successor, lost by 5,200 votes to YSR Congress Party's A. Rama Krishna Reddy in Mangalagiri constituency in state capital region Amaravati.
Though a minister in his father's cabinet since 2017, Lokesh was a member of the Legislative Council.
Several other ministers were also defeated. They included Kala Venkat Rao, who was also President of TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit, D. Uma Maheswara Rao, M. Buddha Prasad, P. Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, S. Chandramohan Reddy and P. Narayana.
Senior TDP leader Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, who was Speaker of the state Assembly, also lost the polls.
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which stormed to power, has so far won 146 seats in 175-member Assembly and is leading in four other constituencies. The TDP so far bagged 19 seats and was ahead in four other segments.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU