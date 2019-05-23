Chandrababu Naidu's son defeated in Assembly polls

and (TDP) N. Chandrababu Naidu's son was defeated in Assembly election.

Lokesh, whom Naidu was grooming as his political successor, lost by 5,200 votes to YSR Congress Party's in Mangalagiri constituency in state capital region Amaravati.

Though a in his father's cabinet since 2017, Lokesh was a member of the

Several other ministers were also defeated. They included Kala Venkat Rao, who was also of TDP's unit, D. Uma Maheswara Rao, M. Buddha Prasad, P. Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, S. Chandramohan Reddy and P. Narayana.

Senior leader Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, who was of the state Assembly, also lost the polls.

(YSRCP), which stormed to power, has so far won 146 seats in 175-member Assembly and is leading in four other constituencies. The so far bagged 19 seats and was ahead in four other segments.

