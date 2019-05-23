Odisha CM thanks people for fifth Assembly poll victory

Chief Minister on Thursday thanked the people of the state for the fifth consecutive victory in the Assembly polls.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state, who have showered their blessings time and again," he said.

Patnaik, who is also the (BJD) President, also thanked his party workers and leaders for the stupendous victory.

He also conveyed his special thanks to the women voters for turning out in large numbers and voting in favour of the BJD.

Earlier, called up and congratulated him for the victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a media statement, he said they will have a constructive relationship with the for the development of

--IANS

