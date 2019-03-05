BJP rejigs poll tagline to 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'

The BJP is set to rejig its slogan for the elections from "Namumkin ab mumkin hai" (impossible is possible now) to "Modi hai to mumkin hai" (Everything is possible if Modi is there), sources in the said on Tuesday.

The BJP is planning to build its poll plank around "nationalism" for the upcoming polls in the wake of the Balakot air strike by the and the subsequent safe return of Wing from Pakistan's captivity.

had coined the slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai" at a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk on February 23. Sources in the BJP said the attractive slogan was drawing public attention.

"'Namumkin ab mumkin hai' was a good choice, but we were looking for a better alternative with a Modi-centric slogan. 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' fits the bill," said an informed source in the BJP.

Sources in the BJP also said that Prasoon Joshi, of (CBFC), has been asked to prepare a theme song with patriotic fervour for the party.

Joshi had penned the BJP's theme song for the 2014 polls titled "Main desh nahi mitne dunga", which was sung by

At recent events of the BJP, a number of hoardings carrying images of Narendra Modi, along with soldiers of the armed forces, were seen with the slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai."

The BJP had earlier decided on "Namumkin ab mumkin hai" as its poll tagline for the 2019 The party is already running a with the slogans "Namumkin ab mumkin hai" and "Abki baar, phir Modi sarkar."

In 2014, BJP's poll slogan "Abki baar, Modi sarkar" had caught the imagination of the common voters. The slogan was created by Ajay Singh, promoter and former on special duty (OSD) to the late Pramod Mahajan.

The BJP is also running different campaigns with slogans such as "Saaf niyat, sahi vikaas" and " dil se, NaMo phir se," among others.

